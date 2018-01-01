PREPARE FOR WORLD WAR 3

World War 3 is a multiplayer military FPS set in a modern, global conflict. Strong teamplay, national armed forces, real locations, full body awareness, and a versatile customization system all contribute to the authenticity of the modern combat experience enhanced by other essential elements such as a robust ballistic system, advanced armors and life-like weapons. Produced in cooperation with military R&D centers and consultants, World War 3 shows the consequences of every battle in the context of a global war campaign on a strategic war map.
World War 3 presents a modern conflict with tactics, techniques and procedures inspired by true combat engagements. All of this packed into two exciting game modes. Warzone offers opportunities for dynamic, intense firefights in teamwork-focused battles of infantry and armored units over fortified points. The tactically-oriented Recon allows players to cooperate within small reconnaissance squads left on their own to survive and capture high-value targets in hostile territory. Together these modes create a coherent gameplay experience aimed at presenting the actual feel of modern warfare.
World War 3 is heavily grounded in military realism, offering accurate depictions of weapons, uniforms and equipment of national armed forces. All of it to inspire you to make the war effort personal and prove that your country is the dominant force on the battlefield. All maps are based on real-life locations such as the streets of Warsaw, Berlin and Moscow (more locations planned) recreated with an unprecedented attention to detail.
Find your own unique combat set fitted to your needs and style without being bound by classes or roles. Choose from hundreds of combinations of unique weapon parts, attachments, skins, camos and paints. Same rules apply to vehicles, tactical gear and uniforms. If it’s possible in real life, it’s possible in World War 3 - simple as that!
We are proud to give you one of the most realistic levels in the history of FPS. Join the battle on the streets of Warsaw, Berlin and Moscow. Take advantage of the urban environment to surprise enemy forces and dominate the battlefield.
The most authentic bullet vs. armor system in the FPS genre to date, achieved through years of research and development with military professionals. Ballistics, a weight system, full body awareness, vehicle physics, and an extensive customization system all affect the gameplay in a meaningful way.
World War 3 supports team-based gameplay rewarding the initiative in playing as a part of a squad. Responsible cooperation within a squad is the best recipe for combat effectiveness. Players can choose between assuming the role of an Attacker or a Defender, and use any gear available to support their playstyle – what matters is the victory.